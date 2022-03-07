LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for John Edward Hale Jr., 78, will be April 9. More details to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Hale died Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hale, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription