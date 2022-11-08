John Edward Van Sr., age 85, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Mr. Van was born on September 19, 1937, to the late Herman Van and Margaret Buffin Bryant. He retired from the Kentucky State Government Facilities Management after serving many years as a supervisor. Mr. Van was a member of Faith Baptist Church. 

