Services for John Enix Batts, 52, husband of Cindy Batts, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Midway Christian Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is handling the arrangements. Batts died Sunday, Sept. 26.

To plant a tree in memory of John Batts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription