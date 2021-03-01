Services for John F. Medlock, 72, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Live streaming of the service will be available at www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos. Medlock died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Medlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription