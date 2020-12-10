John Finley Underwood, age 91, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Tennessee State Veterans' Home of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, the son of Brady and Grace Underwood, and a beloved sibling to three sisters and one brother.
John was a teacher, mentor and minister to many, and a friend and role model to all. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a graduate of Asbury University and the University of Kentucky. He began his career in education teaching in a one-room school, and went on to serve as counselor and principal at Franklin County High School, and as a professor at Kentucky State University.
For 26 years he pastored multiple churches and congregations, providing love, service and support to countless families throughout Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Helen Underwood of Nolensville, Tennessee; his sons and their wives, Kevin and Sarah Underwood of Brentwood, Tennessee, and; Kent and Ongeleigh Underwood of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and; his grandchildren, Emma, Seddon, Shepard, Eliza, Stockton, Mackenzie and Finley Underwood (his namesake).
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Nolensville First United Methodist Church from noon-1 p.m. Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a private graveside service.
Flowers and/or memorial contributions in John's name to Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135, are welcome.
Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, Nashville, TN, 615-331-1952.
