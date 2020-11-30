LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for John Allen Gash, 86, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Fox Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com Gash died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Gash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription