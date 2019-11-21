VERSAILLES — A Celebration of Life for John Goode, 52, will be at noon Saturday at Destiny Community Church, 1801 Alexandria Dr. Suite 104, Lexington. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. He died Monday.

