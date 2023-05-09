Services for John Hellard, 80, are pending with Rogers Funeral Home. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, including Tina Wiley and Steven Hellard. Hellard died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hellard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

