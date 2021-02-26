John Yost.jpg

John Hite Yost

John Edward Hite Yost, age 69, passed away at home on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Riley officiating. Military Honors will be observed by the VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

John was born in Washington, D.C., on July 9, 1951, to the late Jack Yost and Eleanor Armstrong Gooch Yost. He was a member of Living Waters Christian Church. John retired from Frankfort Plant Board after serving 27 years as an electrical technician. A servant at heart, he was a Correctional Pastor at F.C.D.C. for 7 years. In addition, in his spare time, he coached basketball and football. With a talent and passion for art, he was a cherished local artist. He will be remembered dearly as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah Susan Gilbert Yost; children, Eric Hite Yost (Jennifer) of Burlington, Kentucky, and Marjorie Yost Warner of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Trevor Yost, Caitlyn Yost, Hunter Warner, and Evan Yost.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Hite Yost; and granddaughter, Hannah Warner.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, and Buddy Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription