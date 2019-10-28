Services for John Hulker, 89, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, with Rev. Philip Meade officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
John died Friday at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington. A native of Shelbyville, he was the eldest son of Ray and Ophie Lee Kays Hulker. He lived in Elkhorn Mobile Home Park for 50 years.
John retired from Kentucky state government postal services and served in the Army. He was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church. He was a man of few words but was filled with kindness and loved being around people, especially kids.
He loved Christmas, with lots of decorations and dressing up as Santa. People would bring their children to the park on Christmas Eve just to visit him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Barnes Hulker; and three brothers, Marvin Hulker, Ed Hulker and Gilbert Hulker.
Survivors are nephews, Jeff (Cindy) Hulker, Shelbyville, Timmy Hulker, Frankfort, Eddie (Donna) Hulker, Harrodsburg; and nieces, Joyce McGaughey, Debbie (Toby) Sacre and Tammie Barker all of Frankfort; and two special friends, neighbors and caregivers, Virginia Godbey and Jeremiah Duvall.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hulker, Timmy Hulker, Jeremiah Duvall, Bradley Kays, Jerry Meece and Rick Woodside.
