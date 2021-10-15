A celebration of life for John Irvine Stone, 44, will be 3 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time or service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Stone died Friday, Oct. 8.

