John “JD” Weyers Jr., 79, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
John was born in Paducah on June 20, 1940, to the late John and Willie Weyers. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #127, Eastern Star, Estelle Chapter in Calvert City, Princeton York Rite: Oriental #14, Warren Council #2, Moore Commandery #6 and he was a Knights Templar.
He was a member of the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency, the National Rifle Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a firearms instructor, an avid fisherman, a “true-blue” UK Wildcats fan and enjoyed hunting for Indian arrowheads and relics. He retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole as District Supervisor, he also worked at West Kentucky Mental Health, Friedman Center and was a salesman with Sears.
He was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Weyers is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothea Shields Weyers; his son, John Weyers III (Adrienne), of Paducah; his grandchildren, Grant Inneo (Danielle), Alexandria Hodge (Jessie), John Adam Weyers IV; his great-grandchildren, Caleb Inneo, Noah Inneo, Levi Inneo and Harrison Warren Hodge; his nephews, Michael Chumbler and Patrick Shields; his nieces, Heather Hampton Mason and Leesa Chumbler Threatt; as well as several nieces and nephews that live in Holland.
Mr. Weyers was preceded in death by his parents, John Weyers Sr. and Willie Carol Hayes Weyers; his sisters, Billie C. Weyers and Johanna Chumbler.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Curtis Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Church Cemetery in Kuttawa.
Visitation will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with Masonic Rites scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Juvenile Diabetes Research, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
