John Jeffrey (Jeff) Lunsford, a Frankfort native and a long-time resident of Malibu, California, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications following a long illness.
Jeff is survived by a son, Calvin Lunsford of Ben Lomond, California; two sisters, Janice Lunsford, Jennifer (Bill) Burger; a brother, Jerry Lunsford, all of Frankfort; and nine nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Harold L. and Betty J. Lunsford; a sister, Jeannine (BJ) Norman; and nephew, Glenn A. Burger.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Frankfort Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held in Jeff’s honor on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Carter House, Lakeview Park, in Frankfort. Family and friends are invited to attend for storytelling and memory sharing of Jeff’s life. If you have any pictures you care to share, please bring them.