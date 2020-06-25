John Raymond Luttrell, 86, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on June 24, 2020, from brain and lung cancer.
A private graveside service will be held at The Antioch Church Cemetery with his nephew, Pastor Dan Luttrell, officiating. Arrangements are by Rogers Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Johnny was born in Franklin County to Raymond Luttrell and Mabel Skiles Luttrell on Jan. 31, 1934.
He was a 1954 graduate of Bald Knob High School where he was a member of the “Fabulous Five” basketball team. He was a lifelong fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. There he also met his high school sweetheart, local author, Wanda Joy Moore Luttrell. They were married on June 20, 1954, and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year.
Johnny was a loving and well-loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. People knew him as a gentle man who was hardworking, genial, loyal and deeply devoted to his family, friends, church and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of The Antioch Church for 70 years where he served as a deacon and then an elder.
He was a member of the Bluegrass, Rolling Fork, Loveland, and Honeybee Beagle Clubs, and an avid participant in the American Kennel Club field trials across Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan, finishing more than a dozen field champions.
He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #4 in Frankfort.
Johnny was employed by the Kentucky Department of Transportation for 36 years and after his retirement in 1995. He worked for Kentucky Logo Company for two years. He also farmed and worked as a mechanic in his home in the Bald Knob community in Franklin County.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Pamela Jill Greenwell; one son, John Bradley Luttrell; four daughters, Leah Luttrell, Dr. Rebecca Briley, Cara Jimenez (Damian), Jennifer Luttrell; four grandchildren, Dami (Estefania), Ana, Lidia and David Jimenez; and three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Peters, Lucia and Leo Jimenez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, former Frankfort City Commissioner, Buddy Luttrell; and his sister, Maugarite Scott Green.
Pallbearers will be Ance Hatfield, Andy Koontz, Brad Luttrell, Brent Roberts, Damian Jimenez, Danny Hulker, Russell Romine Sr. and Wayne Moore.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Antioch Church, Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), or Jerusalem Prayer Team Holocaust Survivors.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.