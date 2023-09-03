A Gathering of Family and Friends of John Bradley McGill, 79, the husband of Margaret Ann Clark McGill, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. He died Saturday.

