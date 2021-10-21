A gathering of family and friends for John Mitchell Hall, 58, husband of Susan Hall, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Hall died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

