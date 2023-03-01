Born in Frankfort, raised in Stamping Ground, John Moore unexpectedly passed away at the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. John was born to the late John E. Moore and the late Ethel Moore (Updike).

John Moore.jpg

John Moore

John was a veteran of the United States Air Force and also worked as a truck driver for many years doing what he loved, traveling the world.

