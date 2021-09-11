A gathering of family and friends for John N. Clover, 57, husband of Martha and father of Amanda (Robert) Kelty, Gabrielle Clover, Brayden and Nevaeh Simpson, will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Masks will be required for the gathering.

