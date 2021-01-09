John Nelson Webster

John (Johnny) Nelson Webster, 90, loving husband, brother and friend to all passed away Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at noon at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Todd Lester will officiate with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Johnny was a native of Woodford County. He retired from the Department of Library and Archives and was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mae Webster.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathleen Flinchum Webster; brothers, Arvin Webster, Ducker Station; sisters, Hattie Rice and Annie Webster, Frankfort; special friends, Michelle and Steven Kent; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
