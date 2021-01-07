Services for John Nelson Webster, 90, husband of Kathleen Webster, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Webster died Thursday morning at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of John Webster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

