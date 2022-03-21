John L. Oliver II, age 77 years, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2021. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 9, 1944, to Lawrence and Carrie Oliver (Joffrion).

John Oliver II.jpg

John Oliver II

John was a man of many hats. He was a Lexington Police Officer, Bail Bondsman and owner of Klaene's Saloon in Covington. Additionally, John served as a Deputy Kentucky State Fire Marshal and for 26 years worked part-time security at Turfway Park.

John also enjoyed music and was a drummer with several bands throughout his adult life. He was a member of the Golden Rule Lodge #345 and loved to travel with his wife, Janet. He was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan. John was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Northern Kentucky University.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Oliver; mother, Carrie Oliver; brothers, Ralph and Tony.

John is survived by his beloved wife and companion of 26 years, Janet Oliver (Clark); children, Vanessa (Greg) Means, John Oliver III, Tassy (Jason) Smith; grandchildren, Kari, Hayli, Joshua, Jestin; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kinley; brother, Joe Oliver; and a host of other family members and friends.

In loving memory of John, contributions may be made to Hopeful Lutheran Benevolence Fund, 6430 Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY 41042 or The American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, with a visitation from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. at Hopeful Lutheran Church, 6430 Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY 41042.

To share a memory of John or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomercincinnati.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Oliver, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

