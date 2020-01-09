LAWRENCEBURG — No services for John Thomas Parrish, 83, husband of Sandra Louise (McFall) Parrish, are scheduled at the time. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Parrish died Wednesday in Anderson County.

