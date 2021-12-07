Memorial services for John Pat Holland, 66, Frankfort, will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. to service time.

Holland.jpg

John Patrick Holland

John died Friday at his home. He was born in Lynch, Kentucky, to Elisha James and Jewel Elizabeth King Holland. He worked in maintenance for Kentucky State Government, and ARH in Harlan. 

He was a coal miner for 16 years with UMWA. John loved his family first and then the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a good golfer and enjoyed being outdoors and was of Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years Peggy Holland; daughter, Farren Pebble Holland, Columbia, Kentucky; sister, Shelby Jean (Lucky) Davis, London, Kentucky; two brothers, Jimmy Frank (Brenda) Holland, Lynch, Kentucky, and Carl “Bo” (Sherry) Holland, Melbourne, Florida; several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Elizabeth; brother, EJ Holland; sisters, Lynn Cheron, Ruby Corwin, Lorretta Roush and Peggy Leland.

There will be a second visitation at Tri-City Funeral Home, Benham, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling local arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to With Love from Harlan, P.O. Box 1621, Harlan, KY 40831.

To plant a tree in memory of John Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription