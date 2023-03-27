John Patrick Maher, age 65, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Sargent officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Friday. 

John Patrick Maher

Mr. Maher was born in Paris, Kentucky, to the late William Thomas Maher and Nancy Mae Roe Maher. He is survived by his cousins, Nancy Gordon and Peggy Rose (Gary). 

