John Patterson

John M. Patterson, 94, of Lexington, passed away October 19, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys of Vineland, New Jersey; and a brother, Paul of Ocean City, New Jersey.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve; brother, Reverend James H. Patterson, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, June Westling, of Vineland, New Jersey; son, John Miles Patterson ll MD (Ann), of Frankfort; grandchildren, Elaine Alexander MD (Andrew), of Lexington; John M. Patterson lll (Kim), of Westchester Township, Ohio; Daniel Patterson (Tori), of Lexington; and great-grandchildren, Henry and Charlotte Alexander.

Born in Vineland, New Jersey, Dr. Patterson served in the military through the Army Specialized Training Program at Virginia Military Institute. After WWll, he completed his education at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and received a PhD in Chemistry at Northwestern University.

He then had a long and fulfilling 40 year career at the University of Kentucky as a researcher and Professor of Organic Chemistry. He had a lifelong love of aviation and after retirement restored or built over 5 airplanes, a passion he shared with all.

In addition to being an avid reader, he enjoyed UK basketball, motorcycling, hiking and woodworking, as well as spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and attended Hunter Presbyterian in Lexington.

He will be interred at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with graveside service and military honors on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. www.milwardfuneral.com

