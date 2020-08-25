John Paul O’Brien III, age 31, of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial at Greenhill Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
John was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 10, 1989, the son of John Paul O’Brien Jr. of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Peggy Guier of Frankfort, Kentucky.
John was an electrician at Glenwood Electric Inc. and held his Masters Electrician License for Kentucky. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, and of the IBEW Local 369.
Survivors include his father, John Paul O’Brien Jr. of Leitchfield, Kentucky; his mother, Peggy Guier of Frankfort, Kentucky; his brother, Nick O’Brien of Oregon; his sister, Susan O’Brien of Florida; his paternal grandmother, Nancye Helmer of Florence, Kentucky; and his maternal grandparents, Troy and Gladys “Sue” Guier of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.