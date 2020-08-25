John Paul O’Brien III, age 31, of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial at Greenhill Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.

John was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 10, 1989, the son of John Paul O’Brien Jr. of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Peggy Guier of Frankfort, Kentucky.

John was an electrician at Glenwood Electric Inc. and held his Masters Electrician License for Kentucky. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, and of the IBEW Local 369. 

Survivors include his father, John Paul O’Brien Jr. of Leitchfield, Kentucky; his mother, Peggy Guier of Frankfort, Kentucky; his brother, Nick O’Brien of Oregon; his sister, Susan O’Brien of Florida; his paternal grandmother, Nancye Helmer of Florence, Kentucky; and his maternal grandparents, Troy and Gladys “Sue” Guier of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

