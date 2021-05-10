Services for John Forrest Pilz, 54, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Capital Church of God. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Pilz died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Pilz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

