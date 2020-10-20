VERSAILLES — Services for John Richard Parker, 74, will be planned at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge or arrangements. Online condolences may expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Parker died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

