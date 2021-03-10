Graveside services for John S. Carrier, 69, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Carrier died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

