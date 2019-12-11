John S. Mathis Sr., age 80, born Nov. 30, 1939, went to be with his Lord on Dec. 10, 2019. He was the son the late C. Lewis Mathis Sr. and Mary Stuart Maddox Mathis. He is survived by his four children, John S. Mathis Jr., C.T. Mathis (Sandy), Mary Lea Mathis Akmon (Allen) and Ann Wilson Mathis Phalen (Jeff); his 10 grandchildren, Henry, Lucy, Caleb, Gabby, CJ, Trey, Taylor Lea, Matson, Katie and Lila Jane; his brother, C. Lewis Mathis Jr. (Jan); his sister, Lea Wallace Mathis McMullan Anderson (Ken); and many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
John was a graduate of Shelbyville High School (class of 1958) and a graduate of the University of Kentucky in 1963. He was a member of Kappa Alpha social fraternity and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of the Kentucky Air National Guard and served on active duty during the Pueblo Crisis.
Most of his working career was spent in the financial services industry, both in commercial and investment banking. He was past president and CEO of Citizens Union Bank and a founding member of Citizens Union Bancorp (the parent company of CUB). After retiring from banking, he became an investment banker and was involved in securing financing.
While with CUB, John served in many capacities in the community. He was president of the Rotary Club, President of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the hospital board, a member of the Shelby County A&M Board, a member of the Shelby County Industrial and Development Foundation Board, a member of the Shelbyville Country Club Board, a Boy Scout leader and a deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Christian Church.
John was a very outgoing personality who never met a stranger and who tried to help, in some way, everyone he met or knew. He had a friendly smile, a firm handshake and an amusing story for everyone.
He loved the Lord and tried to indicate this by the way he treated people from all walks of life regardless of race, creed, color, religion, politics, educated or uneducated. He had many friends from all walks of life and had a genuine love for people.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Griffith officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.