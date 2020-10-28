John Sherrard

John Lester Sherrard, 79, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at home.
He was born June 13, 1941, to Lester “Cubby” Sherrard and Hazel Vance Sherrard Bryan. He was a lifetime resident of Frankfort where he was a member of Capital City Christian Church. He was a member of the first graduating class of Franklin County High School in 1959.
He attended Eastern Kentucky University and served in the Kentucky Army National guard from 1965-70. He worked for the Kroger Co. for 43 years.
He enjoyed farming, music and yard work. He enjoyed spending time with his Care Group, his Parkinson’s Rock Steady Boxing class but most of all, his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lucy Nichols Sherrard; his daughters, Ashley Sherrard Sutphin (Jon), Whitney Sherrard Howard (John); a sister, Lynda Sherrard; and his grandchildren, Savannah Sutphin Oakley (Nate), Olivia Sutphin and Jackson Borders.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, William R. Bryan; and granddaughter, Madeline Hope Borders.
During his final days he was cared for by Bluegrass Care Navigators and Aundrea Owens.
Celebration of life services will be held at Capital City Christian Church on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Friday.
For the safety of everyone, attendees will be required to wear masks for the entirety of the visitation/service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Christian Church or American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
