Services for John Stanley Williams Jr., 83, noon Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Williams died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Williams, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

