Services for John Stanley Williams Jr., 83, will take place at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Mr. Williams passed away Jan. 6, 2020, from pneumonia. Born one of 12 children to the late John Stanley and Evelyn Harris Williams, he was an avid fisherman that loved spending time along the banks of the Kentucky River. His prized catch was a 28-pound, 46-inch musky caught by the dam.
Mr. Williams was a career employee of Cardinal Office Products, and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.
Left to mourn his passing are two daughters, Shawn Bowen (Charles) and Jessica Williams; one son, Mark Lewis, Frankfort; sisters, Jeanette Chatmon (Nate), Lorraine Fazarro, Linda Persons, and Georgia Waddy; brother, Kermit Williams; grandchildren, Dakota Bowen and Jayla Bowen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Williams, Bernice Gage, Dorothy (Dot) Massie and Rita Williams; and his brothers, Lowell (Tommy) Williams and Harold Williams.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center. Condolences and fond memories may be shared via the online guest book at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.