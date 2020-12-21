Services for John Stephen "Steve" Spink, 72, will be at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Spink died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Spink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

