VERSAILLES — Private services will be held for John “Ted” Praria, 74, husband of Nell Praria, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, with Brother Carl Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A private burial will follow the service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.comPraria died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of John Praria as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

