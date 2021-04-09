John Thomas Earl Sr., 69, husband of Sharon Wafford Earl, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born in Washington, D.C., on October 17, 1951, to the late Benjamin James and Ruth Dorthea Hontz Earl. John was a business owner in Frankfort.  

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sherry Brennaman (Doug), Frankfort; and his son, Tom Earl (Renee), Schenectady, N.Y.  

Visitation will be held at Capital Vineyard Community Church, 1007 Twilight Trail, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Social Distancing and masking required.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Markey Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

