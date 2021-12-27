VERSAILLES — Services for John Thomas Ethington III, 68, husband of Charlet J. Ethington, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Ethington died Monday.

