VERSAILLES — Graveside services for John Thomas Warford, 73, will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.  Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Warford died April 17.

To plant a tree in memory of John Warford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription