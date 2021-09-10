Services for John W. McKinney Sr. 79, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. McKinney died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of John McKinney, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

