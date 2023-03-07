Services for John Wayne Wooldridge, 76, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wooldridge died Monday, March 6.

To plant a tree in memory of John Wooldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

