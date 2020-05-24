LAWRENCEBURG — No services are scheduled for John Wesley Caldwell, 75. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Caldwell died Friday at his home. 

To plant a tree in memory of John Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription