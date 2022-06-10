VERSAILLES — Services for John Wesley McClain, 91, husband of Norma Jean Matthews McClain, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the funeral home. McClain died Friday, June 10.

To plant a tree in memory of John McClain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

