Services for John Willard Thurman, 70, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. A committal service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com. Thurman died Wednesday, May 31.

