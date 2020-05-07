SHELBYVILLE — Services for John William Aldridge Jr., 46, of Shelby County, will be private. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, 7321 New LaGrange Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40222 or to Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY  40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Aldridge died Wednesday at Masonic Home of Shelbyville. 

