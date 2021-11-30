John William Sparrow, age 52, was born on January 9, 1969, and passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Hosparus Norton Healthcare Pavilion.

John attended Eminence Independent Schools and graduated from Trimble County High School. A United States Navy veteran and retired correctional officer, his lifelong love of music was expressed through his accomplishments as a drummer. 

John was preceded in death by his birth father, Larry Gibson; as well as grandparents, Thelma and Cecil Gibson, Joyce and Selby Louden, Herbert and Mary Lee Sparrow.

He is survived by his parents, Herb and Marcheta Sparrow of Frankfort; sisters, DeeAnna Esslinger (Barry) of Pensacola, Florida, Amy Potts (Craig) of Frankfort; companion, Sherry Fugate-Landry; aunt, Sandy Ferguson of Lexington; four nephews; a niece; and one cousin.

 A memorial visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home.

Form of contributions may be given to the Greater KY & Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or Hosparus of Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of John Sparrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

