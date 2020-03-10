John Bernard Williams, age 58, passed away at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 28, 1961, to the late Basil and Mariann Skrzydlinski Williams. He was an account executive for cable advertising with the Frankfort Plant Board for over 20 years.
He is survived by his children, Ian Williams (Emily), Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bryson Williams (Lauren), Pleasant Plain, Ohio, Stephanie Schweighardt (daughter, Toni), Frankfort, Kentucky.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at The Carter House, at Lakeview Park, 112 Park Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
