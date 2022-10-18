Johness Clay Noel Wood, age 97, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Private services will be held. 

Johness Noel Wood

Johness Noel Wood, known to many as “Teence” was born on August 20, 1925, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to John Clay Noel and Agnes Crouse Noel. She was a farmer and business woman. She was a lifelong Franklin County native and member of Good Shepherd Church and White Sulpher, St. Francis Church. The source of her positivity was her deep and constant faith.

