Johnetta Fields Monie, 86, mother of William Monie III and Terry Monie, passed away on Monday. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and private services will be held. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnetta Monie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription