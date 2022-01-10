Memorial services for Johnie R. Vincent, 84, Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Wade Morris will officiate. He died Thursday at his home.

A native of Nortonville in Hopkins County he was a 20-year employee with Bunny Bread, then retired to continue his work with Little Debbie for over thirteen years. He was of the Methodist faith and member of the Masonic Lodge in Providence, Kentucky. Johnie was a great man having never met a stranger. He was loved by everyone who met him.

He was the son of Cora Odell Garrett and Delbert Vincent and was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzie; and brother, Jimmy.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Vincent; three children, Steve (Wilma) Frankfort, Scott (Karen) Foley, Alabama, and Sandy (John) Kremer, Frankfort; grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Stacy, Jessica, Jonathan, Joshua, Kyle, Sarah and Sam; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday until service time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnie Vincent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

