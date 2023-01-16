Johnny Clyde Ryles Jr., 72, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the home of his brother in Bloomfield. A native of Frankfort, he was the son of the late Sue Parent Gillespie and Johnny C. Ryles Sr.

He graduated from Franklin County High School and then attended college. He retired from the U.S. Army as a master sergeant following 24 years of service. He then served as a rural mail carrier for 17 years with the Taylorsville Post Office. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

